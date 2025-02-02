Album of the Year nominee André 3000 won't attend the Grammy Awards.

André 3000 pulls out of Grammy Awards

The 49-year-old star took to Instagram to reveal that he will be unable to make it to the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (02.02.25) but that some of the "New Blue Sun musicians, friends and supporters will be in attendance".

He wrote: "Unfortunately, I'm not able to attend the GRAMMYs tomorrow but some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends and supporters will be in attendance. Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles with the spirit of openness and creative collaboration. We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing.

"Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged. Keep playing.- A. 3000."

André 3000, whose real name is André Lauren Benjamin, is up for album of the year, best alternative jazz album and best instrumental composition for New Blue Sun, his debut solo album.

This year's Grammy will raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. previously said in a statement: "The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.

"We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires."

Beyoncé leads the nominations with 11, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are all up for seven awards, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chapelle Roan have six nominations.