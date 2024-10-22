The K's have announced their first major outdoor show.

The K's are playing their first major outdoor show next summer

The indie rockers will perform at Salt and Tar on Bootle Canalside in Liverpool on August 8, 2025 – following in the footsteps of legends such as Sir Tom Jones and Status Quo by headlining the 3,000-capacity venue.

Fans who pre-ordered a signed and hand-numbered limited edition first edition copy of the band's upcoming second album – which is due to be released in summer 2025 – will receive access to a ticket pre-sale that is now open.

Remaining tickets for the gig will go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday (23.10.24).

Vocalist and guitarist Jamie Boyle said: "It feels like ages since we've played a headline show in Liverpool so what better place for our first ever outdoor headline!

"We played this venue a few years ago with Cast and loved it so it was a no brainer for us when it came to picking where we wanted to play!"

The K's – comprised of Boyle, lead guitarist Ryan Breslin, bassist Dexter Baker and drummer Nathan Peers – released their debut album 'I Wonder If The World Knows?' earlier this year and it reached number three in the UK Official Album Chart.

The 'Sarajevo' band also earned the Best Breakthrough Act prize at the Northern Music Awards and have supported the likes of Liam Gallagher, Blossoms and Lottery Winners at gigs.

The K's also have a number of performances lined up before 2024 comes to a close as they are touring with Jamie Webster in November before returning to the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester as special guests during Blossoms' week of homecoming shows.

The K's upcoming concert dates:

November 2024:

14th - Carlisle, Old Fire Station (SOLD OUT)

16th - Live At Leeds

17th - Carlisle, Old Fire Station (SOLD OUT)

19th - Lincoln, Engine Shed

20th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (with Jamie Webster)

22nd - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (with Blossoms)

23rd - Hull, Connexin Live (with Jamie Webster)

24th - Birmingham, O2 Institute (with Jamie Webster)

27th - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Jamie Webster)

28th - Middlesbrough, Teesside University

29th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro (with Jamie Webster)

December 2024:

4th - Southampton, 1865 (SOLD OUT)

5th - Leicester, O2 Academy (UPGRADED VENUE)

6th - Blackpool, Tower (SOLD OUT)

7th - Blackpool, Tower (SOLD OUT)

August 2025:

8th - Bootle, Salt and Tar