Ariana Grande has no plans to "abandon" her music career.

Ariana Grande has no plans to ditch music

The pop star has returned to her acting roots in recent years and scored a huge hit with 2024 musical Wicked - which landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress - and she's returning to the big screen in the sequel Wicked: For Good later this year, but Ariana has insisted she won't be giving up music any time soon.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing and music … !!!

"It is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it ...

"It may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired ... "

Ariana - who released her seventh album Eternal Sunshine last year - went on to insist she's working on a plan to be able to "sing" for her fans again next year.

She added: "Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way … so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year.

"Even if it’s just for a little. I love you."

A representative for the singer told Variety that Ariana's focus will always be on music no matter how busy she gets with her other projects.

They explained: "Ariana’s plate is definitely full right now, but she’s genuinely enjoying this chapter.

"She’s loving the opportunity to dive deeper into acting, and she remains incredibly hands-on with her various businesses.

"That said, Ariana has always been and continues to be a musician first. The goal is to find a rhythm where all of these creative outlets can coexist, and she’s very much in the process of building that balance out."

Wicked: For Good is due for release on November 21 while Ariana is also appearing in a Meet the Parents sequel alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller and she's also voicing a part in a new animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You’ll Go!