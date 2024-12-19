Ariana Grande doesn't see herself returning to music "for the next few years".

The 31-year-old pop megastar made her big-screen debut playing Glinda in the first of two blockbuster adaptations of Broadway classic 'Wicked' this year, and after her label quashed rumours she was plotting a huge tour in 2025, Ariana explained she is focused on "exploring different forms of art" instead.

She told Variety this week: "I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don't see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we'll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.

"I am appreciative for [my fans'] understanding. I'm so grateful for the ways in which we've grown together over this whole journey with ‘Wicked.' But music will always be a part of my life."

Ariana quipped: "I'll perform at my mother's house."

Ariana's record label, Republic Records, said in a statement: "There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all the continued love, support and excitement."

Ariana released her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine' in March.

Meanwhile, the second film’s title, ‘Wicked: For Good’, was officially unveiled this week.

Ariana – who stars alongside Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) – explained the name’s origin, recalling: "We had [‘For Good'] printed on our original scripts, the hard copies that we were originally given.

"We were floating around different ideas, but the scripts were printed with it since day one. I'm glad it's official now because we grew rather attached to it."

She added: "It's just the perfect title because this project really has changed us for good."

‘Wicked: For Good’ is slated for release on November 21, 2025.