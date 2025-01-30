Ariana Grande’s remix of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ has been praised by original singer Monica as “innovative”.

Ariana Grande has been praised for making her remix of 'The Boy Is Mine' 'her own' by original singer Monica

The 1998 R’n’B pop classic by Monica and Brandy was re-imagined by the 31-year-old pop superstar on her 2024 album ‘eternal sunshine’, and Monica, 44, has admitted it was a “blessing” as it led to her getting back in touch with her old duet partner.

She told PEOPLE: "It was nothing short of a blessing for Brandy and I not only to reconnect, but to reconnect and do something as special as this innovative version of 'The Boy Is Mine’.

"She and I had not seen each other for many years, so it gave us the opportunity to talk not just about the song, but life as a whole."

Monica loved that the ‘Wicked’ star put her own unique spin on the chart-topping tune.

She added: "I love the fact that she did not try to remake it in the form that both Brandy and I made it in, but she created something that's her own and she used nostalgic moments from the record.

"That's what made it such a no-brainer for me because it felt good."

The remix is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this weekend’s (02.02.25) Grammy Awards.

Brandy, 45, gushed: "Ariana is truly such a kind and talented soul, there is no one that does what she does with more grace and appreciation."

The singer is “so ecstatic and shocked” to be up for a Grammy again.

She added: "For this record to still be acknowledged in the way that it is and for a completely different generation to be singing a version of it the way that this song has contributed to them doing is unbelievable.

"I was extremely shocked, but filled with so much gratitude, so happy, so ecstatic and shocked."

The original – which was inspired by late King of Pop Michael Jackson and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney's 1982 duet ‘The Girl Is Mine’ – won the same Grammy in 1999.