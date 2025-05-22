Natasha Hamilton got caught up in a 'Whole Again' "bathroom sing-off" at a gig.

Natasha Hamilton was caught up in a Whole Again bathroom sing-off

The 42-year-old Atomic Kitten singer, who has performed solo at many festivals over the years, needed to go to the toilet at one event, and when she opened the bathroom door, she burst out laughing when she was greeted by "15 people" singing the 90s girl band's most popular track at the "top of their voice".

Natasha told Scott McGlynn on 'Celebrity Skin Talk': "There's so much nostalgia around Atomic Kitten. A lot of people, now when they're out and they hear it, it just takes them back to their youth.

"When I get to do these gigs, and I have the privilege of singing Atomic Kitten songs, it's always an incredible crowd, everyone's got their arms around each other, they're back in Y2K, living their best young life.

"So - that nice as well, I went to the bathroom, I went to the toilet, and as I opened the door, there's about 15 people singing 'Whole Again' at the top of their voice. Like having a bathroom sing-off. It was quite funny.

"So, yeah, good times."

'Whole Again' sold over 1 million copies in the UK - making it the fourth best-selling single by a girl group of all time, after the Spice Girls' songs, 'Wannabe' and '2 Become 1' and 'Never Ever' by All Saints.

According to Natasha, the song was placed in the "Guinness Book of World Records" for "increasing sales week-by-week".

The star said: "If you were to go down the statistics route, it's one of the biggest-selling girl band songs of the 21st century. It smashed records in sales.

"It ended up in the Guinness Book of World Records for increasing sales week-by-week, and the person to do that - previous to us having that accomplishment, the last person to do it was Michael Jackson."

And Natasha - who also told Scott that she would "love" to reunite with Liz McClarnon, 44, and Jenny Frost, 47, who replaced Kerry Katona, 44, after she left Atomic Kitten in 2001, one day, but does not think working with Kerry would happen again - said she will never get tired of singing the much-loved song, and is excited to see what happens with 'Whole Again' in the future.

She said: "The song is mammoth, it's huge. It's just one of them songs that never gets old, never gets boring and continuously just breathes a life of its own.

"It was reimagined in the world of football, it became 'Gareth Southgate You're the One' and you think, why are all these men in pubs watching football, singing an Atomic Kitten song from 25 years ago? But, somehow, it just worked.

"Who knows what will happen with it next!"

Follow Scott McGlynn on Instagram - @scottmcglynnofficial - to watch his 'Celebrity Skin Talk' show.