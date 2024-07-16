AURORA wants to work with French metal band Gojira after collaborating with Bring Me The Horizon.

AURORA eyes more metal collaborations after Bring Me The Horizon feature

The 28-year-old Norwegian pop star loves her heavy metal and was thrilled to feature on teen heroes BMTH's track 'Limousine' from their latest offering 'Post Human: Nex Gen', and she is keen to do more metal features.

In an interview with The Forty-Five, she said: "I really want to do more heavy metal music. I really want to work with French metal band Gojira. I like [drum and bass star] Nia Archives, I want her to do something with me. I think we could do something really beautiful."

In a recent interview with NME, frontman Oli Sykes, 37, said the 'Runaway' hitmaker is "what a pop star should be".

He explained: “AURORA for me is what a pop star should be, what the next wave of pop stars should look like; someone that has the songs but is a real person who dares to speak what they believe in, who gives a s*** about the world.”

Although the 'Kool Aid' singer likes Dua Lipa, 28, he fears a lot of mainstream pop stars are "sticking to" the same themes.

He said: “I do sometimes get the sense of, ‘How many times can you sing about a lover not being good enough?’ I do find that with a lot of pop albums: you’ve found the thing that makes you big and you’re sticking to it.

“With AURORA, it’s like a constant desire to be something more, to push pop and use that platform for good. She is what the next generation of pop stars will look like. The younger generation will want something with something tangible, something with actual substance, you know.”