Sabrina Carpenter and The Strokes are among the headliners for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker and the 'Last Nite' group lead the line-up for the annual two-weekend event - which will take place on October 3-5 and 10-12 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas - along with fellow headliners Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, John Summit and Doechii.

In addition, the newly-released line-up also includes the likes of Wet Leg, Rilo Kiley, Maren Morris, Empire of the Sun, Modest Mouse, T-Pain, Cage the Elephant, Japanese Breakfast and Mk.gee.

Tickets for the festival, which sees the acts perform across nine stages, are on sale now.

Earlier this year, Sabrina told critics of her raunchy performances to stay away from her shows because she was tired of female stars being "shamed" for being comfortable with who they are.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “My message has always been clear — if you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.

“Female artists have been shamed forever. In the Noughties it was Rihanna, in the Nineties it was Britney Spears, in the Eighties it was Madonna — and now it’s me."

The 25-year-old singer hit out at the "regressive" attitude and claimed her critics ignore all the positive elements of her work.

She added: “It’s essentially saying that female performers should not be able to embrace their sexuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress, in the way we perform.

“It is totally regressive. It’s like those who want to shame don’t make comments when I talk about self-care or body ­positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25 year old goes through.

“They just want to talk about the ­sexual side of my performances.”

Sabrina thinks it is important for women to support one another in the face of such attitudes.

She said: “As women, we can look at another woman and be like, ‘Oh, she has the perfect body’.

“But if you were to ask the woman you think has a perfect body, I guarantee she will have her own ­insecurities.

“That’s why as women we need to be kind to each other.”