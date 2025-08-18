Backstreet Boys shared how "very indebted" they are to Max Martin as the man behind their music attended their Las Vegas residency on Saturday (16.08.25).

Backstreet Boys owe a great deal to Max Martin

The legendary Swedish songwriter and producer - whose songwriting credits include Britney Spears's ...Baby One More Time, Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way, and NSYNC's It's Gonna Be Me - was among those in attendance at the US boy band's Into The Millennium show at The Sphere.

Before performing the Max Martin-penned Don't Want You Back, Howie Dorough said: “He helped us create our legacy and the soundtrack to our lives.

“He wrote all those hit songs that we get a chance to sing for you guys. We are very indebted to Mr. Max Martin.”

Kevin Richardson then invited fans to stand on their feet in his honour.

He said: “Let him feel the love y’all. Let him feel the love.”

Martin worked with the band from their first single, 1995's We’ve Got It Going On, through to their huge hits I Want It That Way, Shape of My Heart and Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

Meanwhile, it was just confirmed that Martin reunited with Taylor Swift on her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

He and Shellback have worked on tracks for the follow-up to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor previously teamed up with the pair on her albums Red, 1989, and Reputation.

She said on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast: "One of the things about this record is, like, it's a record I made with my mentor Max Martin and Shellback. The three of us have made some of my favourite songs that I have ever done before.

"They were my main collaborators on my Red album. We did We Are Never Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style, Wildest Dreams, Ready for It, Delicate."

She gushed: "They're just geniuses."