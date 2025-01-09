Bad Bunny still feels like a "rookie" in the music industry.

The 30-year-old star - who released his debut studio album, 'X 100pre', back in 2018 - has admitted to feeling like he's still in his "first year" in the business.

The singer - whose new album is called 'Debí Tirar Mas Fotos' - told 'The Zane Lowe Show' on Apple Music: "I’ve been reflecting about my whole life, my history, and also about my career, when I’ve been doing all these years. I’m about to turn ten years in the industry, and that’s f****** crazy because sometimes I feel that I’m a rookie, this is my first year! This is my first album to me."

The award-winning star has cited 'Baile Inolvidable' as his favourite track on the new album.

He explained: "It’s a song that I have in my mind for maybe two years. The whole composition, the whole song, it was in my mind way before the song was created."

Bad Bunny recently claimed that his new album reflects his Puerto Rican "roots".

The singer observed that 'Debí Tirar Mas Fotos' leans heavily on his Puerto Rican heritage and is a "completely different vibe" from anything he's previously released.

He told TIME magazine: "This is an album of Puerto Rican music, and a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done. I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me."

The singer has drawn inspiration from many people and places over the years. And sometimes, his inspirations actually remain oblivious to the impact they've had on him.

He shared: "I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f****** clue who they are.

"The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there."