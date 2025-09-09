Baroness' founding drummer Allen Blickle has passed away at the age of 42.

The founding member of the American progressive metal band was known for his thunderous precision and helped shape the Savannah outfit’s early sound, appearing on their seminal albums Red Album (2007), Blue Record (2009), and Yellow and Green (2012).

Baroness frontman John Baizley confirmed the news in a heartfelt tribute, calling Blickle “a dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate."

He penned on social media: “I’m still in shock that he’s gone. We ask for understanding as his family and this band process his passing and grieve his loss. Allen, I love you and miss you. I treasure every moment we shared.”

While the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, tributes from fellow musicians suggest Blickle had been battling health issues in recent months.

Blickle’s journey with the band was cut short following a devastating 2012 tour bus crash in the UK, which left him with fractured vertebrae. He departed Baroness the following year, citing the accident as a turning point.

He told The Fader at the time: “It made me rethink a lot in my life… I’m trying not to let it define me."

Baroness came together in 2003, with Allen Blickle joining forces with frontman John Baizley, bassist Summer Welch, and guitarist Tim Loose to forge the band’s earliest lineup. Loose exited the group later that same year, making way for Allen’s brother Brian Blickle to step in on guitar. Brian remained with Baroness until 2008, when Pete Adams took over the role and helped usher in a new chapter for the band’s evolving sound.

After leaving Baroness, Blickle pivoted toward experimental projects, including electronic outfit Alpaca and cinematic soul duo Romantic Dividends. He also carved out a niche in sound design, contributing to Netflix’s We Are the Champions and other film and TV work.

Laura Pleasants of Kylesa, a longtime friend and fellow Georgia metal veteran, shared a raw tribute on Instagram: “I was so heartbroken… finding out how the past month was. I am just gutted, dude. We all thought you had this thing beat. F***, we were supposed to hang out when i got back from tour… Gone too soon my friend. I’m glad you are at peace and no longer in pain."