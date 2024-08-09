Beabadoobee gets "claustrophobic" sticking to one genre.

Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

The 24-year-old musician - whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus - has an eclectic taste in music, from American rock band Title Fight to noughties pop star Will Young, and hates feeling restricted with her creativity by staying in one lane.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "If you look at my earlier stuff, I am so comfortable holding an acoustic guitar. Even all the rock songs are born from an acoustic guitar, it just depends how you're going to produce it. I just love writing songs. It doesn't matter what genre I choose for it to be in, I always find it so, what's the word, claustrophobic if I have to stick to one thing. Even when I listen to things, I go from listening to Title Fight, then, I don't know, Will Young."

The 'Death Bed' singer's new album, 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves', out now, came after a period of deep "personal growth" and a "very intense" breakup.

She shared: "I think there was a two-year period between playing shows and a lot of things that have happened in my life that caused me to snap back into reality. It was almost like the pinnacle moment of like, 'Okay, now I need to be a grown up. Now I just can't constantly blame and complain about other people. I need to look at myself much more introspectively.' It was in the middle of tour. It was in the middle of me being quite unhealthy on the road and unhealthy in general, if I'm being honest. I guess that was the point where I really needed music to help me understand what my brain was going through at the time and how to navigate that moment through time."

She said: "I just went through a very intense breakup. I think it was the aftermath of the breakup and what happened afterwards that really shifted my brain."