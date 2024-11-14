Beabadoobee was inspired by Taylor Swift to tour sober.

Beabadoobe covers Cosmopolitan UK’s Dec/Jan issue

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter recently completed her North American tour in support of her latest LP 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves' and she was amazed by how much more "energy" she had by simply cutting out alcohol.

She told Cosmopolitan UK’s December/January issue: “It was my first proper long sober tour. I had so much energy! And I really consistently cared about the performances and fan interactions. It was an interesting experience doing it sober.”

Beabadoobee got to support the 'Fortnight' hitmaker on her 'Eras Tour' and shared how her advice has made her a "better artist".

As well as taking tips from pop megastar Taylor, 34, on touring, Beabadoobee - whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus - says the Grammy winner taught her to "stop freaking out about the little things".

On being influenced by the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, she told the magazine: “She said she was doing this tour sober, and it made everything make sense. She’s a beast, dude – three-hour long shows every night, choreo. All this crazy s***. No supping on alcohol! She also helped me see that even when things are so epic, mistakes happen. You keep going. She helped me learn to stop freaking out about the little things. It made me a better artist.”

The 'Glue Song' star also praised pop star Chappell Roan, 26, for setting boundaries between herself and her fans and for being so honest about her mental health.

She said: “I really appreciate people such as Chappell who feel out of control and are honest about it. She’s open in a way that’s really important right now. How she asserts her boundaries makes it a better world for us all. I admire her so much.”

