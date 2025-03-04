Beabadoobee "can’t wait" to support Sabrina Carpenter in London.

The 24-year-old singer - whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus - will open for the 'Espresso' hitmaker when she headlines BST Hyde Park in July and admitted that she was "so happy" to bag the coveted slot.

She told NME: "I was so happy [to get the support slot]. She’s so lovely and we’ve spoken a couple of times, so I can’t wait to do that. It’s going to be really fun! I love sharing my music in real-life experiences.

"As for what to expect from my live show, everyone says that I have around 10 guitar changes. I actually get scared that people will get annoyed at that because I’m constantly changing guitars.. but expect a lot of different coloured guitars!"

So far, Beabadoobee has released three albums, with her latest - titled 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves' - reaching the top of the UK charts upon its release in late 2024.

The 'Beaches' singer - who was nominated for two BRIT Awards at this year's ceremony but ultimately lost out to Sam Fender and Charli XCX - also explained that while she is not "trained as a musician", she finds a "beauty in mistakes" and prefers to create music that is of a more "simple" nature.

She added: "There is a beauty in mistakes, I think. Hearing the rawness of someone’s art is cool to me, and that’s why I like the simple songs the best.

"I play the guitar, but I’m not trained as a musician. So the chords I write with aren’t the most technical, w**** chord progressions.

"That’s what I depend on, trying to find a melody that brings something to life. I think there is a beauty in that."