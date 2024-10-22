Becky Hill is 'on top of the world' after sell out arena tour

Becky Hill is 'on top of the world' after selling out her arena tour.

The BRIT Award winning artist has been on a nine-date sold-out arena tour - which comes to an end this week with a show at Wembley Arena (24.10.24) - and has shared that she is 'on top of the world' after selling out all the shows.

Speaking backstage at her homecoming gig in Birmingham, Becky told The Sun's Bizarre column: “This is proper dream come true stuff. I couldn’t be any more on top of the world.

"I am so humbled. It’s one thing to put on an arena tour but it’s another to sell it out.

“It’s definitely a huge validation and you get to see it in physical form. It’s validating and heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, Becky also teased that there are a few surprises for the final show on Thursday at Wembley.

She teased: “I have a few surprises for that gig - a couple of people who have been a part of the record."

Previously, Becky has called for more women to get to headline Ibiza.

The 'Remember' hitmaker has urged the dance capital of the world to diversify its lineups and even billboards, as she claimed men are still dominating the scene.

She told Music Week magazine: "You land [at the airport] and all you see are men's faces on billboards.

"That's when I realise how far we've got to go with music.

"We don't have a situation in the superclubs like Hi or Amnesia where a woman is doing a headline residency."

The 30-year-old singer may have been running her own parties in Ibiza over the last few years, but she pointed out there is more to be done.

She added: "I won't stop until I'm stood shoulder to shoulder with Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Tiesto in Ushuaia in Ibiza.

"This is a goal I've had for a couple of years now."