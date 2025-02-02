Beyoncé has confirmed a 2025 'Cowboy Carter' tour.

Beyonce announces Cowboy Carter tour

The 43-year-old star has announced that she will take to the road in support of her 2024 country music album 'Cowboy Carter' but no dates have been revealed yet.

Beyoncé wrote on social media: "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025".

The end of her 'Beyoncé Bowl' special on Netflix also now says, "Cowboy Carter Tour."

Netflix had earlier hinted at the announcement by sharing clips of her performance on Instagram with the caption: "tonight seems like the perfect night to rewatch 'Beyoncé Bowl' on Netflix".

It is believed that the tour announcement is what Beyoncé had been planning to announce on January 14 but she postponed it due to the Los Angeles fires.

She said at the time: "The Jan. 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B."

She first announced the 'Cowboy Carter' album during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February 2024 when she released singles '16 Carriages' and 'Texas Hold 'Em'.

The 27-track record has been responsible for putting a spotlight on Black country artists.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is expected to appear at Sunday's (02.02.25) Grammy Awards, where she is up for album, song and record of the year.