Beyoncé was joined onstage by her daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter at the opening night of her 'Cowboy Carter Tour' on Monday night (28.04.25).
The Grammy winner kicked off the jaunt at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and it was an emotional family affair, with Blue Ivy, 13, once again dancing for her mother during her performance of 'American Has a Problem'.
Later on, it was time for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old, Rumi Carter, to make her onstage debut.
As Beyoncé belted out the moving ballad, 'Protector', Rumi and her big sister stood under the spotlight with the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker.
Following the performance, pictures of Beyoncé and her three children - also including Rumi's twin brother Sir - appeared on a big screen behind her.
Blue Ivy was part of the backup dance troupe for her superstar mom on her 2023 'Renaissance Tour'.
She also joined her mother onstage for her NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show in 2024.
The talented teenager has followed in her famous parents' footsteps and voiced Kiara in the 2024 Disney film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.
Beyoncé's production is off-the-scale, with a star-shaped stage with a massive runway.
The 'Cowboy Carter Tour' continues at SoFi Stadium on May 1.
Beyonce's Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium setlist (28.04.25):
Ameriican Requiiem
Blackbird (with America the Beautiful snippet at the end)
Freedom
Ya Ya
Oh Louisiana interlude
America Has a Problem
Spaghetti
Formation
My House
Diva
Alligator Tears
Just For Fun
Protector
Flamenco
Desert Eagle
Riiverdance
II Hands II Heaven
Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey
Jolene
Daddy Lessons
Bodyguard
II Most Wanted (Snippet)
Cuff It
Tyrant
Thique
Levii’s Jeans
Daughter
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Texas Hold ‘Em
Crazy in Love
Heated
Before I Let Go
16 Carriages
Amen