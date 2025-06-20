Beyoncé hailed Miley Cyrus an "icon" before performing a surprise duet together in Paris.

Miley Cyrus was the special guest during Beyoncé's Paris concert

The Grammy winner had a special treat in store for fans attending her Cowboy Carter Tour concert at Stade de France on Thursday night (19.06.25), with Miley joining her to perform their collaboration II Most Wanted from Cowboy Carter.

Before Miley shot up from under the stage, Beyoncé gushed: “I’m so excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys.

“I could not do it without this young lady’s help, so I want you to scream as loud as you can. I wan’t y’all for this icon.

“I’m your biggest fan. I’m so grateful to watch you, to sing with you, Miss Miley Cyrus.”

It marked the first time the pair had performed the song together live.

Miley penned the song and admitted it was a "dream come true" to record it with the Crazy in Love hitmaker.

She told W Magazine: “I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago. My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much.’ So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.

“I told [Beyoncé], ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country.’ I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.’ Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true.’”

The surprise duet comes after Miley released her latest project, the visual album Something Beautiful.