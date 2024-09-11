Beyonce still loves singing and it doesn't feel like work despite spending more than 30 years in the music industry.

Beyonce has declared she will never get sick of singing

The 43-year-old pop superstar has revealed she will never get sick of belting out tunes because it's her "refuge" - revealing she always bursts into song whenever she feels low because it makes her feel better.

She told GQ magazine: "Singing is not work for me. I sing for me. I love music and I love to sing. It’s a passion that runs deep. There’s magic in the way it feels on my throat, a resonance that vibrates through me.

"When I am at my lowest, when I’ve been sad or in a heavy fog, sick or anxious with sleepless nights, I sing. And, often, I sing alone."

The 'Crazy In Love' star went on to add: "My voice has always been my companion. It’s why I have always been able to be happy alone. Music understands my heart even when I can’t find words. But always, it’s in those private sanctuaries - the studio, the car - where I find my peace.

"Singing soothes me, it steadies my heartbeat, it’s my best hit of dopamine. There’s a certain magic in sitting at the piano, and letting my fingers play random chords as I just let any and everything come out. Singing has healed me time and time again. It’s been my refuge."

Beyonce concluded: "Without singing, without music, without creating, I would be a walking dead. Creating music isn’t work for me; it’s what I was born to do."

She went on to reveal the other ways she takes care of her self - explaining she has self-care Sundays which involve taking baths with essential oils as well as acupuncture, cupping and reflexology.