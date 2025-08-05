Beyoncé’s father would have scolded the choreographer who left her hard drive in a rental car after her unreleased music was stolen.

Beyoncé's father would have landed her choreographer in 'hot water' over unreleased music being stolen from his rental car

Matthew Knowles used to manage his Grammy winning daughter, and if he was still in charge, he admits there would have been consequences.

Unreleased Beyonce songs and other sensitive documents were allegedly swiped from the car in July - less than 48 hours before the Crazy In Love hitmaker started her four-night residency at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour.

Thieves allegedly broke into the vehicle hired by the singer's choreographer, and one of her dancers.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, an incident report alleged that the theft occurred on July 8, with the suspect taking hard drives containing "watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue are said to have told authorities that they parked up at a parking deck just after 8pm.

When they returned to the car an hour later, it's alleged someone had broken in through the boot, and taken two suitcases.

As well as the hard drives, it's said the thieves also took clothes, MacBooks and AirPods Max headphones, which belonged to members of her team.

Her dad cannot understand why a choreographer would have the unreleased music in the first place.

Speaking on The Don Lemon show, Matthew said: “I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news. But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!”

He added: “Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?”

As reported by Atlanta's ABC station WSB-TV, police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department told the outlet in a statement: "Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen.

"Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect."

Officers dusted the rental car for prints, finding two sets, while footage was caught on a security camera.

The incident report noted that officers were able to track the location of the AirPods and laptops using the Find My feature on Apple devices.

The locations were redacted in the documents, but it's said officers carried out a "suspicious person stop" in the area flagged by the AirPods.