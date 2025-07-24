Biffy Clyro have announced UK and Ireland dates for their 2026 Futique tour.

The Mountains band – made up of frontman Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston – will be hitting the road next year in support of their upcoming album of the same name, which is to be released on September 26.

The tour will begin on January 9 at Belfast's SSE Arena and will include stops in London and Manchester before concluding later in the month with two homecoming shows for the Scottish rockers in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Biffy Clyro will be supported on the tour by special guests Soft Play and The Armed.

The group said of the announcement: "It's f****** time... 'The Futique Tour 2026.'

Tickets go on sale on July 31 at 10am, while pre-sale options will be available at the same time on July 29.

Futique marks Biffy Clyro's 10th studio record and Neil has described it as "an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time".

The 45-year-old musician said: "We are never aware when we do anything for the last time, and there's a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your 'Futique'?"

A press release following the album's announcement in June read: "The idea behind the title was informed by Neil's thoughts on how our perceptions of memory have shifted during the digital era.

"Whereas once people might keep their treasured memories filed away in photo albums, now a seemingly infinite amount of images spanning years of our lives can be accessed in a split second on our phones.

"That led to reminiscing about the people and the things he misses from his youth. But more intriguingly, it inspired a different thought, what are the things that he cherishes now that he will miss in the future?"

Biffy Clyro UK and Ireland tour dates 2026:

Friday 9 January – SSE Arena, Belfast

Saturday 10 January – 3Arena, Dublin

Monday 12 January – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wednesday 14 January – The O2, London

Friday 16 January – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 17 January – Co-Op Live, Manchester

Sunday 18 January – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Tuesday 20 January – P+J Live, Aberdeen

Wednesday 21 January – OVO Hydro, Glasgow