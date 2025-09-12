Biffy Clyro will play an intimate London concert to mark the release of their new album Futique.

The Scottish trio – comprising of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston – will release their 10th studio record next Friday, 19 September, three years after their previous album The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

And the group will take to the stage at HERE at Outernet, a 2,000-capacity venue in Charing Cross, on Thursday 18 September, the night before the album’s release.

Their concert, billed as the Futique Release Show, is around one-tenth the size of Biffy Clyro’s next London appearance at the O2 Arena in January 2026, which is part of a UK and Ireland arena tour.

The show is being staged in collaboration with Immersions May Vary and is described as offering fans “a rare opportunity to see Biffy Clyro at close quarters in the capital”.

Simon said: “We can’t wait to celebrate Futique with you all… this is going to be incredibly special!”

Fans who pre-order Buffy Clyro’s new album before 10am BST on Tuesday 16 September will be able to access a pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 17 September.

Those who have already pre-ordered the record from the band’s official store will automatically be entered.

A general sale will follow at 3pm BST on the same day, with organisers confirming that only “a limited number of tickets” will be made available.

Simon added Biffy’s upcoming LP is “an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time”.

He added: “We are never aware when we do anything for the last time, and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your ‘Futique’?”

Biffy has also scheduled a run of small acoustic shows across the UK next month to further support the launch of Futique.

Their larger-scale tour will begin in January with support from Soft Play and The Armed.

This summer, Biffy headlined TRNSMT in Glasgow, performed on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, staged two concerts at the Eden Sessions in Cornwall and played a number of European festivals.