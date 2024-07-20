Big Sean's sixth solo album 'Better Me Than You' will be released on August 9.

Big Sean announces album after leaks

Just one day after the 14-track album was leaked online, Big Sean announced the release and dropped new single 'Yes'.

While there was speculation that Kanye West - who Big Sean has been feuding with recently - was responsible for the leak, Sean defended his former mentor, who signed him to his G.O.O.D. Music label, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings, in 2007.

He on Instagram Live: "I know he ain’t do that s***. I love Ye. Without him, there would be no me. I’ve been there since 'Graduation'. I got to study and contribute, you know, give energy to every project… I know he wouldn’t do that. That’s trash. I know he wouldn’t do no s*** like that. To whoever did do that, just know it did f*** me up.”

He then walked into a hallway covered in his plaques and said: "You see this plaque right here? That’s 185 million records sold under G.O.O.D. Music! I love G.O.O.D. Music. S***, they made more money off of my music than I did."

Sean left the label in 2021 in order to secure himself “a bigger cut” of the profits.

When a fan asked him on Twitter (now X): “Damn no more GOOD Music for Big Sean?", he replied: "That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal."