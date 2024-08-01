Charli XCX appears to be teasing a Billie Eilish-featuring remix of her 'Brat' deluxe edition track 'Guess'.

Charli XCX has a special guest featured on a remix of 'Guess' and all clues lead to it being Billie Eilish

The 'Club Classics' singer, 31, has shared a snap of the lower half of herself and another artist on social media and asked fans to "guess" who is featured on the track.

She simply captioned the black-and-white snap: "Guess?"

Fans have been quick to point out that Billie, 22, shared the same picture of herself from her 'Chicken Shop Date' episode.

Chappell Roan is also hotly rumoured to be featured on another new 'Brat' song as Charli extends her 'Brat Girl Summer' phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Charli recently confessed she doesn't "envisage" herself "making music for ever".

The 'Girl, so confusing' singer admitted she is keen to "flex my creative muscles on other areas".

She was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music for ever.

“Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore.”

One way she is branching out is with her upcoming role in the remake of 1970s cult horror 'Faces Of Death'.

She said of her debut acting gig: “I was a fan of the original movie.

“I saw that this film was being remade by a director, Daniel Goldhaber. We met and we spoke, and he was like, ‘You should be in it’. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy’.

“I really got the bug from that.”

The film will follow a similar format to the original as it’s set to be presented like a documentary detailing the most horrific murders of the time. While most of the footage is staged, the use of real footage proved controversial and led to it being banned in multiple countries.