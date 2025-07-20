Billie Eilish is working on "something very, very special" with James Cameron.

The What Was I Made For? hitmaker explained to fans at her show at Co-op Live in Manchester, north England on Saturday (19.07.25) that the evening was being filmed for her mystery collaboration with the Avatar filmmaker.

She said on stage: “So you may have noticed there’s like more cameras than usual.

“Basically I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with James Cameron.”

While Billie declined to offer any specific details, she did confirm the project "is gonna be in 3D".

James was in attendance at the concert, and Billie suggested filming will continue during her other three shows at the venue.

She added: "You and me are part of the thing that I’m making with him. Also, I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.”

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have revealed they hope to collaborate on music when the Bad Guy hitmaker interviewed the 31-year-old star about her film Wicked at a screening of the blockbuster musical in Los Angeles.

Towards the end of the Q+A, Ariana told Billie they need to hit the studio together.

Billie accidentally said: “OK, a few more songs. And then we go, because we’re only allowed a few more songs. Did I say songs? Oh my God. I meant questions. I’m on tour, you guys. I’m used to saying that. Sorry.”

Prompting Ariana to respond: “We do need to do that, though."

Billie agreed: “I would love to do that."

Ariana explained that Billie was at the top of her wish-list to join her on the sofa for the chat, but she didn't expect her to be able to do it due to her hectic schedule, so she was “so nervous”.

She said: “My team was like: Who would be a cool person to do this? Who’s your dream person?

“I was like, Billie, [but] she’s not gonna say yes. She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much. But she said yes, and I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’ Now I’m so nervous.”