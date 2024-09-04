Billie Eilish prefers albums over singles.

Billie Eilish prefers albums over singles

The 22-year-old pop star has enjoyed massive success since launching her debut record 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' in 2019 and after launching her new studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' has explained that she likes to work on something as a "cohesive" project as opposed to individual songs.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she explained: "I’ve always been such an album lover! I really love when something feels like one piece and is cohesive and thought through. I’ll write down all the names, tear them up, move them around… it’s all about dynamics and the flow."

The 'Luch' hitmaker is also thankful for her hardcore fans who have been with her since the very beginning of her career and she is reminded of how she herself would be loyal to her favourite artists during her formative years as she likened them all to being "old friends" of hers.

She said: "What’s been so cool is that all of these fans, all of my little family, we’ve been growing up at the same time. So many kids, especially in L.A. because I’m from here and I’m around and stuff, when I was first starting out there would be certain kids that I would see at everything I would do, and we were all the same age.

"So they would come to stuff and I would see them multiple times a year and then not for a couple years, and then I’d see them again. Over the years I’ve seen the same faces multiple times, and it feels like seeing my old friends again."