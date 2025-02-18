Billy Idol is set to rock London's OVO Arena Wembley on June 24.

Hot off the heels of being nominated for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the punk rock icon has announced a headline set in the British capital with support from post-punk rockers New Model Army.

He said: “Every time we play Wembley we have an absolute blast and this summer will be no exception!”

The 'White Wedding' hitmaker, 69, will only play two UK gigs this year, with Idol also playing the Forever Now Festival at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on June 22.

The pair of shows will mark his first gigs in the UK in three years.

Tickets for the OVO Wembley Arena gig are available from www.aegpresents.co.uk/billy-idol at 10am GMT on Friday (21.02.25).

Idol admitted to feeling "knocked out" after learning about his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod.

He told Ultimate Classic Rock: “It’s a great honour. If I do get to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, you really get a chance to thank your fans. That’s what I like about it. You know, you get a chance to really thank everybody who supported you through thick and thin. So that’s an incredible honour. I mean, I’m knocked out. I’ve only just started to take it in.”

The 69-year-old punk rock icon went on to reflect on his five decades in music and admitted that when he started out, he never envisaged it lasting more than a couple of years.

He said: "It's one of those things you couldn't imagine when you started out.

"Because of course, we didn't know how long anything was going to [last]. We were really doing it for the love and [thought], 'Maybe it's just going to last a few months, maybe a year or two years.' And look, it's 50 years later. So of course, all of that stuff starts to happen."

The former Generation X frontman insists he does rock and roll for the pure love of it, so anything else is a bonus.

He continued: "You [hear] that you've influenced people. I know 'Kiss Me Deadly' is Billie Joe Armstrong's favourite song.

"Things like that are really amazing, because you don't think of that when you start out. You're just literally doing what you're doing for the love of it, not really thinking what's going to happen. You can't imagine it going on this long and that you may have an effect on other musicians and other people who write songs and love rock and roll like I do."

Idol performed during Ozzy Osbourne's induction into the Hall of Fame last year, teaming up with Steve Stevens on a cover of the Black Sabbath rocker's 1991 solo hit 'No More Tears'.