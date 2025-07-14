Bjorn Ulvaeus does not know if ABBA Voyage will continue if one of his bandmates dies.

The influential pop group - completed by Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 79, Benny Andersson, 78, and Agnetha Faltskog, 75, - reunited in the form of digital "Abba-tars" in 2022, and have played their hit tracks to over three million people since the virtual concert began in May that year.

It also features a 10-piece live band and is located inside a 3,000-seater, purpose-built arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

However, Bjorn, 80, has not thought about the future of the show if either he, Anni-Frid, Agnetha or Benny passes away, and he will have to "talk" the trio to see if they will give their permission for ABBA Voyage to continue if anything happens to them.

He told Times Radio: “That’s a question I’ve never had before… I honestly don’t know, hadn’t thought about that.

"It’s good you raise that question – I’ll talk to the others about that as we need to decide beforehand between us if it’s OK for all four of us to go on after we’re gone.”

ABBA Voyage - which was announced in September 2021 during a press conference that was streamed globally - shows the foursome depicted in avatar form as they appeared in 1979.

This was made possible by the use of high-tech motion capture, while their original vocals are used.

In May, ABBA marked three years since the show debuted, and Bjorn and Agnetha "never imagined" how successful it would be.

The pair - who got married in 1971 and split in 1979 - said in May: "When we first opened, we never imagined that we’d still be in London three years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us.

"Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience."

To mark the anniversary, new songs were included in the set, such as Super Trouper, Money, Money, Money, and Take a Chance on Me.

ABBA Voyage now treats fans to 22 performances, which are split up into five acts, including an encore.

The show is currently taking bookings through to January 2026.