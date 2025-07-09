Black Sabbath's final concert raised almost $200 million for charity, according to the show's musical director Tom Morello.

Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show has raised millions for good causes

The Rage Against The Machine star was put in charge of organising the performances for the Back to the Beginning concert at Birmingham's Villa Park stadium on on Saturday (05.07.25) which featured Black Sabbath's last ever performance together as well as sets by frontman Ozzy Osbourne and bands such as Anthrax, Guns N' Roses and Metallica - and he's now revealed the gig made millions for good causes.

In a post on Instagram, Tom shared a picture of Ozzy emblazoned with the words: "Back to the Beginning. More than $190 million will be donated to houses and hospitals for children."

Proceeds from the concert will be split between Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acom Children’s Hospice.

Tom added in his caption: "THANK YOU @ozzyosbourne for trusting me to be the Musical Director of the Back To The Beginning show.

"It was over a year of hard work but heavy metal was the music that made me love music and it was a labor of love.

"We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians and bands and fans all over the world paid tribute to the ALL TIME greats."

Tom also revealed he fought back tears when he saw Jack Black pick up his 13-year-old son Roman Morello while the youngster was playing a guitar solo during a performance of Ozzy's song Mr. Crowley.

He wrote: "@jackblack lifting my @romanmorello1 during their Mr. Crowley tribute brought a tear."

More than 42,000 fans packed into Villa Park for the sold-out Back to the Beginning show, which saw Ozzy and Black Sabbath return to their hometown, 56 years after the band was formed in the city.

Ozzy has undergone seven surgeries in the past five years and he has also been living with Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

While he plans to continue making music, the rock legend has insisted Saturday’s performance will be his final one on stage.

He told the crowd: “It's so good to be on this f****** stage. Let the madness begin! You've got no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”