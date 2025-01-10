Blackpink's Jennie "struggled" a lot" while recording her debut solo album in Los Angeles.

Jennie is on the cusp of releasing her first solo album

The 28-year-old K-pop star is branching out on her own for the first time and she decided to record the record in California instead of her native South Korea - but Jennie has confessed she found it difficult because she was thrown into working with lots of new people in an unfamiliar environment.

Jennie told Billboard: "[Recording in Los Angeles was] very intentionally done. I just really wanted to throw myself out there to experience it.

" [In Seoul], I was so comforted in an easy environment that I created a long time ago, and I didn’t enjoy it. I was like, ‘No, if this is your career and if this is your life, explore and learn.’ I kept telling myself that ...

"I struggled a lot in the beginning. A few months, I would say, was just me throwing myself out there, walking into rooms filled with new people.

"I just had to keep knocking on the door, like, ‘Is this it?’ ‘Is this it?’ and then eventually, we got to a point where I found a good group of people that I linked with, sonically and as friends."

Jennie released the album's first single 'Mantra' in October and she recently admitted the next track from the record will have a very different sound.

In a video posted on social media, she explained: "My album is going to sound very different. My next single is going to sound very different from ‘Mantra’, I feel like every step is going to be different ...

"My hope with my album is that the world gets to see Jennie and her music as it is. Like, I wouldn’t even be mad if you hate it.

"There’s a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s like a buffet for you guys."