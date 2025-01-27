BLACKPINK star Jisoo has shared details of her debut solo mini album ‘Amortage’.

Jisoo has revealed her debut solo mini album 'Amortage' is dropping on February 14

The 30-year-old K-pop star's label Blissoo has shared a promotional schedule for the project on social media and confirmed its release date of February 14.

‘Amortage’ follows her 2023 singles album, ‘Me’, which boasted the track ‘Flower’ and B-side ‘All Eyes On Me’.

Jisoo’s solo update comes after her bandmate in the South Korean girl group, Jennie, revealed her debut solo album features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Doechii and Childish Gambino.

Jennie dropped a trailer for her star-studded LP, 'Ruby', which will land on March 7.

Dominic Fike, FKJ and Kali Uchis are also among the artists featured.

The 29-year-old star - who is releasing the record through her label Odd Atelier via a partnership with Columbia Records - shared the single 'Mantra' in October.

However, she admitted each song sounds "different".

In a video posted on social media, she explained: "My album is going to sound very different. My next single is going to sound very different from ‘Mantra’, I feel like every step is going to be different ...

"My hope with my album is that the world gets to see Jennie and her music as it is. Like, I wouldn’t even be mad if you hate it.

"There’s a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s like a buffet for you guys."

A full track-listing for ‘Ruby’ is set to be announced in due course.

BLACKPINK is completed by Lisa and Rosé, both 27.

The former dropped a sci-fi-themed trailer for her debut solo album 'Alter Ego', which is set to land on February 28, 2025, via her label LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records.

And she has just dropped a preview of her upcoming collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE called 'Born Again', which will land on February 6.

Rosé, meanwhile, released her debut solo album 'rosie' in December, featuring her hit Bruno Mars collaboration 'APT.'