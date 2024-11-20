BLACKPINK star LISA has announced her debut solo album, 'Alter Ego'.

LISA will release her debut solo album, 'Alter Ego', on February 28, 2025

The 27-year-old K-pop star dropped a sci-fi-themed trailer for her first full-length project, which is set to land on February 28, 2025, via her own label LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records.

The promo includes five locations that “each represent a unique personality” trait of LISA - who can be seen channelling her inner rock star playing the guitar - and features the singles ‘Rockstar’, ‘New Woman’ featuring Rosalía and ‘Moonlit Floor’.

A press release noted how the locations are "represented by the five points on a star, which has become a key emblem in the campaign."

In a recent cover interview with Billboard magazine, LISA said she is excited for fans to see a different side to her and insists she has a lot more to offer than just being a rapper.

She said: “I’m not like, ‘OK, I’m going to sit down and write the whole thing.'

"In BLACKPINK, I’m a rapper, so I always rap, but now it’s a chance for me to show the world that I’m capable of [so much more].

“It’s a little looser [now].

“We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us. And it’s nothing crazy … I feel like I’m just doing whatever I want, and it doesn’t hurt anyone. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.”

She also admitted she was "scared and nervous" to embark on her solo career.

However, LISA - who shot to fame alongside bandmates Jennie, 28, ROSÉ, 27, and Jisoo, 29, in 2016 - found her fans' reactions to her solo singles to be a "healing" experience.

She said: “At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff.

“And now I’m having fun.”

She added: “When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!’”

The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers couldn't be more supportive of each other's solo ventures.

LISA said: “We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project.

“So we want to support and say, ‘You did really well!’ Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family. I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs.”

BLACKPINK will return next year, and LISA insists the band will always be "part of our lives".

She added: “Of course we want to do more, because BLACKPINK, it’s part of our lives. We still want to accomplish more, but on the other side, we also wanted to do something for our solo careers.”