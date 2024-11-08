BLACKPINK star Rosé admits her best songwriting sessions are when she is going through a bad time in her life.

Rosé says her best music comes from writing about bad times in her life

The 27-year-old K-pop star is set to get “raw and honest” about a rough period in her life on her upcoming debut solo album, ‘rosie’, and compared penning the personal lyrics about her “emotions” to a therapy session.

Appearing on First We Feast’s ‘Hot Ones’, she said: “I don’t want to say this, but usually when I’m kind of, for me, it’s been like an experience of ‘wow, life has been pretty bad lately’.

“It’s always been the best sessions.

“Because I’ve left all that there, and I end up walking out with a great song. This album is a representation of my past three or four years and all the raw and honest emotions that I’ve never talked about before.”

Despite the dark subject matter, Rosé was able to turn it into “something beautiful”.

She said: “I think that’s the beauty of it. That’s what I like most about creating, that you can take something not so great [and turn it] into something beautiful.”

Rosé recently shared that she has included a "disgustingly vulnerable" track on the record.

Doom-scrolling through hateful comments served as inspiration for one of the record's most meaningful tunes.

Rosé told PAPER magazine: "I realise how vulnerable and addicted I was to this (online) world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood.

"It's so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself."

The singer – who recently collaborated with Bruno Mars on the tune ‘APT.’ - also revealed that online criticism is hurtful despite her best attempts to appear unruffled.

She said: "If anything, it's something I want to cover up. Even in interviews, I'm like nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me."