BLACKPINK's Jennie shares goal behind her new single

The 28-year-old star is releasing her latest track on October 11 and at an appearance at the Chanel spring 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jennie described the song as “a fun, upbeat anthem that celebrates girl power and inspires every woman to shine in her own way with confidence”.

The song will be her first solo release under her self-founded label Odd Atelier and her new partnership with Columbia Records.

Speaking about her new single, Jennie told Vogue magazine: “It’s something my fans and I have really been looking forward to.

"I’ll be focusing on creating opportunities for us to connect and communicate, allowing us to share special experiences together and interact with fans from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, Jennie's K-pop bandmate Rosé has announced that she is releasing her debut studio solo album called 'rosie' which will be released in December (6.12.24).

Rosé said on Instagram: "I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all. I remember last year as our year long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in los angeles.

"That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career.

"I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release.

"I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie - is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full length album. DEC 6th. #rosie (sic)"