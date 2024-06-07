BLACKPINK’s Lisa has updated her social media pages and website to seemingly tease new music is "coming soon".

Lisa has seemingly shared a preview of a new solo song on TikTok

The 27-year-old singer - who has teamed up with RCA Records for her future solo releases - also joined TikTok and posted a mystery instrumental to soundtrack her outfit video.

Her newly established company, LLOUD, recently inked a deal with the major label arm, which is owned Sony Music, but will still own the rights to her works.

In a statement shared with Variety, Lisa said: "I'm super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career."

RCA Records CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein hailed the singer “a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force."

Lisa recently vowed to release a solo album this year - "no matter what".

The Thai star - who released the single album 'Lalisa' in 2021 - promised fans she will unleash a new record at some point in 2024 and told fans to "stay tuned".

Hosting a 'Special Birthday Q and A with Lisa - 27 years around the sun', via LLOUD's official YouTube channel, she teased: "This year, album, No matter what, I want to release a new album this year. This year I was able to focus on myself more. I'm so excited to do what I want to do this year. Stay tuned!"