BLACKPINK's Lisa has released her debut solo album, 'Alter Ego'.

BLACKPINK's Lisa has released her star-studded debut solo album, 'Alter Ego'

The hotly anticipated record - which has been released via the K-pop star's own label, LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records - features the singles ‘Born Again’ featuring RAYE and Doja Cat, ‘Rockstar’, ‘New Woman’ featuring Rosalía and ‘Moonlit Floor’.

Plus, collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and Tyla.

Lisa is also releasing a comic book to accompany the record, a 56-page graphic novel called 'Alter Ego: The Official Comic'.

The 27-year-old star authored the comic herself with illustrations by MINOMIYABI.

The story delves deeper into the alter egos Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni and Speedi.

A description read: "Step into a neon-drenched cyberpunk city where Vixi—a quiet tech genius—prefers fixing arcade machines to seeking the spotlight. Despite her reserved nature, she becomes the unexpected bond that unites four remarkable friends: Roxi, a pressured social star yearning for genuine connection; Kiki, an unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit; Sunni, a gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms; and Speedi, a fearless risk-taker learning to slow down.

"When three ruthless bullies trap Vixi in a virtual reality nightmare, her friends dive headfirst into the digital battleground, proving that while Vixi may work alone, she never has to fight alone."

The comic is due to ship on March 24.

Lisa - who recently made her TV acting debut in the third series of 'The White Lotus' - has launched the new business, Lalisa Comics, in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment, suggesting more comics could be in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK - completed by Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - are reuniting for a huge world tour this year.

The four-piece's jaunt kicks off with two consecutive nights at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on July 5, before heading to Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

The girls have just added a second date at London's Wembley Stadium, with shows on August 15 and 16.