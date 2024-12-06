BLACKPINK star ROSÉ has released her debut solo album, 'rosie'.

ROSÉ has released her 12-track debut solo album, 'rosie', featuring the hit Bruno Mars collaboration 'APT.'

The 27-year-old K-pop star has delivered a deeply personal and relatable collection about heartbreak.

ROSÉ co-wrote and executive produced the 12-track record, showcasing new talents.

The record features her hit Bruno Mars collaboration 'APT.' - which has sat atop the Billboard Global 200 chart for the past six weeks and has amassed more than a billion global streams.

ROSÉ recently compared penning the personal lyrics about her “emotions” to a therapy session.

Appearing on First We Feast’s ‘Hot Ones’, she said: “I don’t want to say this, but usually when I’m kind of, for me, it’s been like an experience of ‘wow, life has been pretty bad lately’.

“It’s always been the best sessions.

“Because I’ve left all that there, and I end up walking out with a great song. This album is a representation of my past three or four years and all the raw and honest emotions that I’ve never talked about before.”

Despite the dark subject matter, ROSÉ was able to turn it into “something beautiful”.

She said: “I think that’s the beauty of it. That’s what I like most about creating, that you can take something not so great [and turn it] into something beautiful.”

ROSÉ previously shared that she included a "disgustingly vulnerable" track on the record.

Doom-scrolling through hateful comments served as inspiration for one of the record's most meaningful tunes.

ROSÉ told PAPER magazine: "I realise how vulnerable and addicted I was to this (online) world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood.

"It's so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself."

'rosie' tracklist:

1. 'number one girl'

2. '3am'

3. 'two years'

4.' toxic till the end'

5. 'drinks or coffee'

6. 'APT.' (ROSÉ and Bruno Mars)

7. 'gameboy'

8. 'stay a little longer'

9. 'not the same'

10. 'call it the end'

11. 'too bad for us'

12. 'dance all night'