Mark Hoppus is going on a solo tour to promote his new memoir.

Mark Hoppus is touring to promote his memoir

The Blink-182 rocker will hit the road across the United States in April to celebrate the release of his book 'Fahrenheit-182', which he has co-written with journalist and author Dan Ozzi.

Mark will be joined on stage by a moderator for the events as he opens up on writing the memoir, its contents, and more.

The run will kick off on April 9 at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York just one day after the book gets released.

He will then move onto the Somerville Theatre, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club and The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

The seven-date tour continues in Chicago at Park West on April 16, followed by two stops in California at The Magnolia in El Cajon, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

A description for the book reads: "Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, 'Fahrenheit-182' is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

In a promotional video for the tome, the 'All The Small Things' bassist insisted "this book has everything".

He teased: "A young man, born in the California desert, joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world!

"It’s got skateboarding! It’s got punk rock clubs! It’s got ’90s music!

"But that’s not all! Pre-order now and we’ll throw in with no extra cost to you: Anxiety! Depression! Band breakups! Loss of self! Suicidal thoughts and ideation! And of course everyone’s favorite: cancer!

"This s*** gets dark.”

Blink-182 continue to release music and perform live, having toured in support of their 2023 album 'One More Time...', which was Mark and Travis Barker's first record with Tom DeLonge singed he rejoined the previous year.

The trio performed with Tom's replacement Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio for the first time at the Hollywood Palladium earlier this month during an LA wildfire benefit show.