Bloc Party will be honoured with an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

Bloc Party will be honoured at the Ivor Novello Awards

The four original members of the group - Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong - will receive the prestigious prize previously won by the likes of Queen, Noel Gallagher and Pulp at The Ivors with Amazon Music later this month.

Frontman Keke said in a statement: "To be recognised for songwriting is a very special thing for an artist, and receiving an Ivor Novello award for Outstanding Song Collection is a massive honour.

"Even before you form a band, play a show or record a note, you’re writing songs – it’s at the core of being an artist.

"It’s amazing to see people connecting with Bloc Party’s music, from those who’ve loved the band from the start, to more and more young people we’re seeing at our shows over the past few years; inspiring us to push forward as a group whilst also being privileged to look back at everything we have already achieved.”

The ceremony will take place at London's Grosvenor House on May 22, 2025.

Bloc Party took the indie rock scene by storm with their 2005 debut 'Silent Alarm', and have released a further five studio albums to date, including 'Alpha Games' in 2022.

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Bloc Party have made a lasting impact on British music through fearless and innovative songwriting and an unwavering artistic vision.

"With emotional depth and urgency, their songs continue to inspire fans and songwriters around the world.

"We’re proud to honour Kele, Russell, Gordon and Matt with the Outstanding Song Collection Ivor Novello Award, recognising their craft and the impact of their work.”

To commemorate Bloc Party's award, an unheard Amazon Music Demo of their breakthrough hit 'Banquet' will be released exclusively by the platform.

Tom Winkler, Head of Publisher, Songwriter, and Society Relations at Amazon Music, added: “We’re excited to return to The Ivors for another year - a fantastic evening celebrating outstanding creativity and the best in songwriting and composing talent.

"Bloc Party’s brilliant demo recording is testament to this, as the well-deserved recipients of this year's Outstanding Song Collection award.

"Expect more exclusive content on 22 May, when we’ll be bringing you performances, interviews live from the red carpet and behind the scenes access from these prestigious awards."