Blossoms' new tune, 'Perfect Me', is a "subconscious nod to "ABBA, Bruce Springsteen and The Killers".

Blossoms reveal the artists that subconsciously inspired their latest tune Perfect Me

Tom Ogden and co have shared the latest single from their upcoming album, 'Gary'.

The vintage-sounding pop rock tune follows the album's title track and 'What Can I Say After I'm Sorry?'.

Announcing the track, the group wrote on X: "Perfect Me" is out now! It’s a subconscious nod to ABBA, Springsteen, and The Killers. "While I wanted the lyrics to reflect a pursuit of perfection, which doesn’t exist.

"Can’t wait for you to hear the rest of the album! Tom, Joe, Myles, Chaz and Josh X."

Turns out, the group almost shelved the song.

Drummer Joe Donovan told BBC Radio 1: “It nearly didn’t make the album, and now full circle – it’s a single.”

Frontman Tom added: “You do that sometimes – you write a lot of songs for a record, and you kind of put some on the back burner; you come back with [a] fresh perspective. And this one rose to the top like bubbles.”

'Gary' is due for release on September 20 and is produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’ and ‘Nightclub’.

Singer CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) has also co-written two tracks on the album – ‘I Like Your Look’ and ‘Why Do I Give You the Worst of Me?’

Tom said: “The heart of this record is about the five of us recording live in a room together for the first time in years.

“We wanted to capture the energy of what it’s like when five friends decide to start a band and make music together.

“We collaborated more than we ever have on this record too, and alongside working with long-time collaborator James Skelly, we brought in Josh and CMAT.

“We hired an Airbnb on the seafront in Anglesey and locked ourselves away for the writing session with Ciara and it was one of the most inspiring few days we’ve had as a band.

“During the writing process, we were listening to a lot of Bowie, Blondie, and Hall and Oates.”

Other standout tracks on the album include ‘Big Star’ and ‘Mothers’, with Tom noting how they were also inspired by true stories: “The album tracks themselves are based on different stories, mostly from personal experience.

“On ‘Big Star’ after seeing a well-known music journalist in the Chateau Marmont, I debate going over and introducing myself but then shyness gets the better of me and I don’t.

“‘I Like Your Look’ is a tipping of the hat to Blondie’s ‘Rapture’ and a wink to Joan Baez ‘Time Rag’, and lyrically it explores a tongue-in-cheek approach to high fashion.

“‘Mothers’ is an ode to my and (bandmate) Joe (Donovan)’s friendship and it references the fact that our mothers were friends back in the ’80s.”

Blossoms are supporting Tom Grennan, 28, at Gunnersbury Park on August 10, and are set to play festivals including Isle of Wight and TRSNMT, before the band’s biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on August 25.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.

Their 2016 debut LP topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at No.4 in the UK album chart.

Their fourth album, 2023's 'Ribbon Around the Bomb', reached No.1