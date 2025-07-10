Bob Dylan has announced several tour dates in the UK and Ireland for 2025.

Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is returning to the UK and Ireland in 2025

The 84-year-old singer-songwriter will play 13 shows on his acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November, following on from a string of summer gigs in the US.

Dylan's first UK performance takes place in Brighton on November 7, before heading across Britain and Ireland to Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.

Concertgoers will be asked to put their phones and electronic devices in a special bag that will be sealed shut through the performance, as is custom on the tour which has been on the road since 2021.

The Yondr pouches close automatically inside the venue before reopening when audiences return to the concourse later on.

Dylan played his first gig in the UK at The King and Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London in 1962 and first performed in Ireland at the Adelphi Cinema on his famous 1966 world tour.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday 18 July.

Dylan is one of the most acclaimed songwriters in history and was played by Timothee Chalamet in the biopic A Complete Unknown last year, which centred on the Blowin' in the Wind singer's infamous decision to 'go electric' in the 1960s.

The Dune actor explained that he felt "validated" by the reclusive music legend's praise for his portrayal.

The 29-year-old star said: "He's a man of few words.

"He's probably said fewer words publicly in his life than I've said in this interview alone, so to get some sort of … affirmation - deeply validating. And everything we do in life, we want our heroes to, should they even know about us, affirm us, so the fact that he did, it's more than I could ever ask for, and hopefully he doesn't delete it."

Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour 2025 UK and Ireland dates:

Fri 7th November: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Sun 9th November: Building Society Arena, Swansea

Mon 10th November: Building Society Arena, Swansea

Tues 11th November: Building Society Arena, Swansea

Thurs 13th November: Building Society Arena, Coventry

Fri 14th November: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sun 16th November: Armadillo, Glasgow

Mon 17th November: Armadillo, Glasgow

Weds 19th November: Waterfront, Belfast

Thurs 20th November: Waterfront, Belfast

Sun 23rd November: INEC, Killarney

Mon 24th November: INEC, Killarney

Tues 25th November: 3Arena, Dublin