Bob Dylan back in the studio

Bob Dylan is back in the studio.

The 84-year-old musician – who is currently performing on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour – recently spent two days at White Lake Studios in Albany, New York, with “members of his band”.

A press release quoted David Bourgeois, the studio’s CEO, saying: “We want every artist and guest to feel relaxed and at home. We’ve had the privilege of working with many remarkable talents over the years, but this visit was truly special. I’m incredibly proud of our team.”

No other details on the recording sessions have been revealed.

Meanwhile, Dylan recently narrated a cinematic trailer for Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album, Lost Americana.

In the clip, the folk legend described the record as “a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.”

Dylan said: “From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces.

"Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms.”

Initially, fans questioned whether Dylan’s voice in the teaser was legit - but during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, MGK confirmed it was indeed the Like a Rolling Stone hitmaker.

He said: “To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am.

“And I’m pretty sure if I say the wrong thing I’ll mess it all up, so I’ll just shut up and accept whatever Bob Dylan throws my way.”

The narration came after Dylan posted a clip of MGK performing on his Instagram in February.