Bob Dylan has been praised for his "unique" artistry as he ended his three-year 'Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour' at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Bob Dylan performing at Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana

The 83-year-old music icon kicked off the UK leg of his tour at the Bournemouth International Centre on November 1, followed by a show at Liverpool's M+S Bank Arena, two nights at Edinburgh's Usher Hall, one date at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and two gigs at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall.

He then graced the iconic Royal Albert Hall - a venue he first played in May 1965 - for three nights, with the finale taking place on Thursday night (14.11.24).

Dylan's performances were so powerful that they reduced many fans to tears.

Alan O'Hare (@onlychildmusic) - who attended one of the London shows - wrote on X: "His artistry live is unique - his piano playing and singing moved me so much that I cried last night. Thanks, Bob."

X user @ARCHAICNC0NTENT, who saw the legend in the Scottish capital, posted: "I went to the Bob Dylan show in Edinburgh and spent the whole show crying."

A third X user @ro_wren, was a Liverpool gig attendee and posted: "Bob Dylan in Liverpool was amazing and beautiful.

"Why am I in my hotel room crying about seeing an 83 year old play a harmonica. God damn."

Dylan enforced a no phones policy at all his shows, with audiences required to put their devices in a Yondr pouch, which automatically locked in each venue and unlocked in its concourse.

However, fans did not seem to mind as they got to see the "living legend" and his "great music".

Dylan began his tour in support of his 39th studio album 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 2, 2021.

His setlists included several songs from his most recent LP, such as 'False Prophet', 'My Own Version of You' and 'Crossing the Rubicon' as well classic tracks like 'All Along the Watchtower', 'It Ain't Me, Babe' and 'Desolation Row'.