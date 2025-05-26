Bob Dylan performed ‘All Along the Watchtower’ with Billy Strings.

Bob Dylan performed a new take on 'All Along The Watchtower' with Billy Strings

During his latest set at Willie Nelson’s ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ in Spokane, Washington, on May 22, the music legend performed a fresh rendition of his 1967 hit at the piano with the 32-year-old bluegrass rocker on acoustic guitar.

At another stop on the tour, Dylan performed 'Mr. Tambourine Man' live for the first time in 15 years.

Near the end of his set, on May 13, he dusted of his 1965 classic.

The evening ended with another surprise as Dylan covered The Pogues' 'A Rainy Night in Soho' to close off the 13-track setlist.

Dylan also performed ‘Forgetful Heart’ for the first time since 2015 and many more live rarities.

Earlier this year, two pages of Bob Dylan's lyrics sold for more than half a million dollars.

The 83-year-old singer was the subject of a sale from Julien's Auctions in Nashville, with over 60 items - including photos, music sheets, a guitar, and art work - going under the hammer, generating almost $1.5 million in both in-person and online bidding and sales.

And the typewritten two pages of Dylan's drafted lyrics to 'Mr. Tambourine Man' accounted for one third of the total sales, with the winning bidder agreeing to fork out $508,000.

The yellow sheets of paper also included the folk legend's handwritten annotations to the three drafts of the 1965 songs.

The next highest-selling items were a 1968 oil-on-canvas painting created and signed by the 'Lay Lady Lay' singer in 1968 and a custom 1983 Fender guitar which he had owned and played, which went for $260,000 and $225,000 respectively.

All but 10 of the lots were from the personal collection of late music journalist Al Aronowitz, and his son Myles told the New York Times newspaper he'd found Dylan's lyrics while searching through 250 boxes of his father's "remarkable" collection over a period of several years.