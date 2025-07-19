Bonnaroo festival will return in 2026.

Bonnaroo festival to return in 2026

This year’s festival - which was set to take place in Manchester, Tennessee with performers including Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Vampire Weekend and Queens of the Stone Age - was cancelled after one day due to “record-setting rainfall” but it will return in the same location next year, with some changes.

A statement on Bonnaroo’s Instagram said: “We've been taking your feedback to heart over the past few weeks as we plan improvements and talk about what's next for the festival. And now, it's time to share those plans with you:

“BONNARCO WILL RETURN TO THE FARM JUNE 11-14, 2026!

“Some things will change, and some will remain the same. Here's what you can expect in 2026:

“Campsites located in areas most affected by flooding will not be utilized. This will result in a reduced capacity on The Farm (more dancing space).

“Camping entry and programming in Outeroo will begin on Wednesday.

“We'll kick things off Thursday evening on the What Stage with an epic welcome party. All other Centeroo stages will be programmed in full Friday through Sunday with your traditional Centeroo Experience.

“The Where in the Woods UFO Stage will be making its landing in Centeroo. This will take the place of the Infinity Stage and feature late night DJs and dance parties. The Where in the Woods space will continue to serve as a relaxation haven in Outeroo.

“Centeroo and the caliber of artists you expect from us will remain very similar to previous years.

“In the 2025/2026 off-season we'll be dedicating an additional multi-million-dollar budget and initiating improvements that prioritize the campgrounds and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025. Some of these projects will include reseeding the property, continuing to increase access roads within the campgrounds, adding more drainage and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways.

“We appreciate your feedback on future Bonnaroo dates, and we heard you loud and clear that your strong preference is to keep Bonnaroo in June.

“Weather experts have confirmed that we saw record-setting rainfall this spring and early summer, making what we experienced extremely uncommon.

“All things considered, our traditional June time frame remains the most optimal time of year for Bonnaroo.

The statement was posted with the message: “See you in 2026.”