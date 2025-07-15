Boy George has collaborated with Worricka on the new single Mesmerised.

Boy George is releasing a new single with Worricka

The Culture Club frontman has teamed up with the singer-songwriter for the new electronic track that features vocals from George.

He said: "I love Worricka's jazzy tones and we have worked on a few things together.

"I don't know why we have never written together, but we should.

"He sounds great doing reggae and he brings a familiar flavour with his voice but he still sounds like himself.

"I hear a bit of Jessye Norman and that's serious praise."

Worricka added of the new track – which will be released on July 24: "It's about the first moments of infatuation when you meet someone on the dance floor in a club.

"We shared the stage for the first time many years ago at The Jazz Cafe in London when George asked me to join him to open a charity show.

"Now we share the stage once again with Mesmerised."

George, 64, recently released his latest solo album SE18 but took aim at the streaming models that are so prevalent in modern music.

The Do You Really Want to Hurt Me singer told Radio Times: "To be honest, streaming's a waste of time.

"My most streamed track last year was The Crying Game (a cover of Dave Berry's 1964 hit). I didn't even write it – nothing to do with me! People are allowed to like what they like, but please..."

The singer – whose real name is George O'Dowd – highlighted the contrast between streaming and physical media, as his new album has been successful despite little promotion.

He said: "I just had my first Top 40 album, which is hilarious, you know, because I haven't really promoted it. It's vinyl-only, so you can only get it at this place called electricStage. It's a new print-to-order vinyl service.

"Usually you have to wait like six months for vinyl. So it has revolutionised how you buy vinyl records."

SE18 is named after the London postcode where George lived as a teenager and he set out his "old school" approach for the album previously.

He told UK TV show This Morning: "This is not going to be streamed, it's CD and vinyl only, I'm taking it right back.

"My audience doesn't seem to care about streaming. They like the product, the lyrics."