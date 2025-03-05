Bradley Simpson has promised The Vamps will "get back together" one day.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmaker's haven't released an album since 2020's 'Cherry Blossom', but the 28-year-old frontman - who is embarking on a solo career - has insisted the group haven't called it quits, and he even wrote a song called 'The Band's Not Breaking Up' on his debut solo record 'The Panic Years'.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "James [McVey] is working on a solo project, [Connor Ball] is writing a lot, and [Tristan Evans] has just announced the pregnancy [with partner Nikki].

"There's a lot of life going on. We're not putting any pressure on it. It'll just happen with it happens. I think that's the best way...

"Naturally at some point we'll get back together, end up writing, [and] if we like it we'll carry on. We all know it's alawys going to be there."

The band did come together in September 2024 to mark their 10th anniversary on tour, but it's been over two years since they released non-album single 'Seat at the Table'.

And while things are quiet for The Vamps as a whole, Bradley insisted he's always had the full support of his bandmates as he embarks on a solo career.

He added: "Every step of the way it's always been, we're friends before bandmates. We have a very special bond... We're family at this point.

"I know a lot of other bands who started at a similar time that aren't as close as we are, and the friendships have just faded away."

The group have even been complimentary of his album, although he joked they might have a different opinion behind closed doors.

He quipped: "They said they liked it, so that's good. They probably went home and were like, '[It's] s***!' "

Bradley previously revealed how the band needed a break before coming back for their anniversary tour.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We did four albums in six years. You need to have a bit more space.

"You're building your life outside of just band stuff so that when you come back into band stuff, it makes it even more special."