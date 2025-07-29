Brett Anderson says performing is about creating the “illusion” of confidence.

The Suede frontman made the admission while speaking backstage to the NME ahead of a secret gig at

London’s Bush Hall which was used to film a live video to go with the band’s new single Dancing With the Europeans.

He said: “Playing live is all about confidence – or the illusion of confidence, which is the same thing.

“People don’t want to see a stumbling, apologetic performer – they want to see someone who seems to command a sense of magic.”

The 56-year-old singer is fronting the fourth single to be taken from Suede’s upcoming tenth album Antidepressants, following the release of the tunes Disintegrate, Trance State and the title track from the record.

The London performance, held for a crowd of invited fans, was designed to capture the live energy of the new post-punk material.

Brett added before the set: “Hopefully people will go crazy and there will be a stage invasion, and then we’ll go home to bed.”

Describing the meaning behind Dancing With The Europeans, the singer went on: “It’s a song about connection. I have this phrase: connecting in a disconnected world. I feel as though the 21st Century is a paradox. The more we’re connected, the less we’re connected.”

The song, he added, was inspired by a performance in Spain during a difficult time in his life.

Brett added: “I was going through a bad time personally, and the gig was just amazing.

“You feel like you’re bigger than something that’s just yourself – you’re part of a group of people.”

Asked about the audience reaction at the shoot, Brett said: “What is it about Suede fans that makes them so insane? I don’t know!

“The music is about passion. I’ve always wanted to inspire passion in people.

“The best live music is always incredibly loud or incredibly quiet – nothing in between.

“That’s what I try and do with my music. I either go full-on rock, or I get my acoustic guitar and go off-mic and no one can quite hear what I’m saying.

“I quite like those extremes.”