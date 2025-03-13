Five Star singer Stedman Pearson has died at the age of 60.

Tributes have poured in for Five Star Stedman Pearson

The British musician was best known as a member of the family R'n'B band who had a string of hits in the '80s - including 'Rain or Shine', 'Can’t Wait Another Minute', 'Find the Time', 'Stay Out of My Life' and 'The Slightest Touch' - and were dubbed the British version of The Jackson Five.

His passing was confirmed on Facebook in tributes from friends and family.

His sister Lorainne said on social media: "RIP Stedman Pearson from Five Star", along with a heart emoji.

A cause of death is not currently known.

Stedman was joined by siblings Lorraine, Denise, Doris, and Delroy Pearson in the band, who were formed by their father, Buster Pearson, in 1983.

In 1987, Five Star were crowned Best British Group at the BRIT Awards.

As well as their impressive vocal chops, they were adored for their slick synchronised dance routines.

Five Star became a three piece in 2001, with the late star continuing to perform with Lorraine and Denise.

In 2012, they were five again and performed at the Rewind Festivals.

A few years earlier, in 2007, it was revealed that Stedman's relationship with his father - who was the group's manager - had soured and he called the police after allegedly receiving death threats from him, forcing him to flee his home in London after his door was kicked in.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said at the time: "We were notified on July 27 of an allegation of threats to kill. Officers from CID are investigating."

Buster died in October 2012.

Five Star went on to perform as a four-piece after Lorraine retired and performed every summer at festivals in the UK, including as Rewind, Let's Rock and Lytham.

In 2018, Denise announced UK tour dates under the Five Star name with four new members.

At the time, Lorraine gave a candid interview on UK TV show ‘Loose Women’, during which she admitted she had been estranged from Denise for three years and called out the new line-up for not respecting the original band’s “legacy”.

After his success with Five Star, Stedman ran a limousine hire firm and became a dance teacher.

He later competed on the Channel 5 programme ‘All Star Talent Show’, finishing in third place.