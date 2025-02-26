Charli XCX has won her first BRIT Award.

Charli XCX has won her first ever BRIT Award

The 32-year-old pop star has been named Songwriter of the Year ahead of the 2025 ceremony in London on March 1 after leading the way with five nominations, including the coveted Artist of the Year prize and Album of the Year for her hit record Brat.

Damian Christian, chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: "Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture.

"Charli’s songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK’s leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat. I’m delighted she has been recognised for this much deserved award."

The prize is Charli's first ever BRIT Award after previously missing out on trophies for Best Female and Best Pop Act in previous years.

Charli will compete for the Best Artist award alongside Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender.

Her nomination comes after the singer previously criticised the BRIT Awards for failing to include any women in the Artist of the Year in 2023.

Charli told the BBC: "I was an album cycle and I had a number one album ['Crash'] … so yeah there’s many of us …

"We’re doing everything right, I don’t think it’s our fault, I think it might be theirs."

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard take place on Saturday (01.03.25) and will be broadcast live from 8.15pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player - from London's O2 arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall.